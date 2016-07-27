SINGAPORE, July 27 The dollar extended its gains against the yen and rose 1.6 percent on Wednesday, after the Wall Street Journal reported that Japan is considering issuing 50-year bonds as part of an economic stimulus package.

The dollar last stood at 106.34 yen, up about 1.6 percent on the day.

The Wall Street Journal report stirred renewed expectations for the Bank of Japan to further ease monetary policy this week, at a time when the Japanese government is crafting a fiscal spending package. (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Richard Borsuk)