GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks mixed, dollar subdued amid N. Korea concerns
* Mnuchin support for stronger dollar fails to sustain currency
TOKYO Jan 20 The dollar hit a five-month low against the yen on Wednesday as risk aversion gathered momentum and put the safe-haven Japanese currency in favour.
The dollar was down 1.1 percent at 116.54 yen after touching 116.40, its lowest since August 2015.
Stocks in Asia tumbled Wednesday amid a slide in crude oil prices to their lowest levels since 2003, curtailing investor risk appetite.
(Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
TOKYO, April 18 Japan's Nikkei stock index took its cue from a rebound in U.S. shares and a weaker yen on Tuesday, ending higher and pulling away from its recent five-month lows.