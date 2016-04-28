TOKYO, April 28 The yen soared against the dollar and euro on Thursday after the Bank of Japan announced that it will keep monetary policy steady.

The dollar was down 2 percent at 109.22, while the euro also shed 2 percent to 123.72.

The Bank of Japan held off on expanding monetary stimulus on Thursday, even as global headwinds, a strong yen and soft consumption threatened to derail a fragile economic recovery.

The dollar had soared to almost 112 yen at the start of the week on speculation that the BOJ might ramp up its already extensive easing scheme. (Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Sam Holmes)