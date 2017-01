TOKYO Jan 16 The dollar skidded against the yen to its lowest levels since early December as the safe-haven Japanese currency gained against the backdrop of a selloff in sterling, as well as uncertainty about the impact of President-elect Donald Trump's future policies.

The dollar fell to a low of 113.61 yen, its weakest level since Dec. 8. It was last down 0.7 percent at 113.79.

(Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)