BRIEF-Snap to publicly file for its IPO late next week- Recode
* Snap to publicly file for its much-anticipated IPO late next week- Recode, citing sources Source http://bit.ly/2jnSVXJ
TOKYO, Sept 27 The dollar slipped to a one-month low against the safe-haven yen on Tuesday amid nervous, risk-averse trading ahead of the closely watched first U.S. presidential debate.
The dollar was little changed at 100.360 yen after seeing 100.085, its lowest since late August. (Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Paul Tait)
* Snap to publicly file for its much-anticipated IPO late next week- Recode, citing sources Source http://bit.ly/2jnSVXJ
MEXICO CITY, Jan 27 Billionaire Carlos Slim said on Friday that Mexico should not fear Donald Trump, seeing opportunities for his country in the U.S. president's economic policies, and praising Mexicans for uniting behind their government in talks with the northern neighbor.
NEW YORK, Jan 27 Kevin Turner has departed Ken Griffin's Citadel LLC less than a year after he joined as chief executive officer of the firm's market-making division, a spokesman said on Friday.