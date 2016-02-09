(Adds Deutsche Bank research on yen, graphic on scale of move)
By Patrick Graham
LONDON Feb 9 Currency markets upped bets on
gains for the yen in the next month to their highest in almost
six years on Tuesday, a reflection of the scale of market stress
which has sent investors scuttling for the traditional security
of Japan.
One-month risk reversals in the yen until late last year
indicated a strong bias towards more gains for the dollar. But
in a slide since October, those have now flipped to their
weakest since May 2010. tmsnrt.rs/1SFWRD6
The equivalents in 3-month and 6-month contracts - used by
big global importers, exporters and speculators to hedge
currency exposure - showed the biggest bias toward a stronger
yen since late 2011.
Another surge on Tuesday drove the yen's spot exchange rate
to its highest since late 2014, as much as 6 percent stronger
than lows hit after the Bank of Japan shocked markets by cutting
its interest rates into negative territory two weeks ago
Those moves drove implied volatility of the currency
to its highest in more than two years on Tuesday. But
the fallout, and a renewed round of doubts over the solidity of
banks, have also led many to turn more positive on the longer
term outlook for the yen.
"As much by default, the yen in current circumstances
remains the most likely currency to benefit from a dollar
pause," Deutsche Bank macro strategist Alan Ruskin said in a
note, comparing the outlook to the start of an extreme run
higher for the currency after the Asian and Russian financial
crises in 1998.
At that point, in just over a year the yen went from 145 to
101 yen per dollar.
(Reporting by Patrick Graham, graphic by Nigel Stephenson,
editing by Anirban Nag and Mark Trevelyan)