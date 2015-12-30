(Adds U.S. listing in headline and first paragraph; manager's
By David Randall
NEW YORK Dec 30 The year's top-performing
U.S.-listed global equities fund as rated by Morningstar sees
Asian and emerging market stocks as undervalued and primed to
outperform in 2016.
Kristian Heugh, whose $641 million Morgan Stanley Global
Opportunity fund gained 20 percent for the year
through Dec. 29, said his fund has been adding positions in
South Korean companies such as Hotel Shilla Co Ltd
and database company NAVER Corp that have attractive
valuations, while trimming some positions in technology
companies that have rallied this year.
"With the U.S. and developed markets in general
outperforming over recent years, it makes sense that some of the
other markets might represent better value now," he said.
The move is a slight shift for Heugh, whose strong
performance in 2015 was largely due to his position in U.S.
companies. His three largest holdings this year - Facebook Inc
, software company EPAM Systems Inc, and
Amazon.com Inc - rose at least 37 percent over the year
to date. His largest non-U.S.-based stock, Danish transport
logistics company DSV A/S, gained 45 percent for the
year to date.
Overall, Heugh, who is based in Hong Kong, has approximately
48 percent of his portfolio in U.S. stocks, 40 percent in
international stocks, and 10 percent in cash. He is looking for
companies with "strong barriers to entry" and high levels of
cash, he said.
Heugh tends to own more companies in the technology and
consumer discretionary sectors because they often have higher
returns on invested capital and lower leverage, while shying
away from higher-levered financials and materials companies, he
said.
Over the last five years, Heugh's fund has gained an average
13.8 percent a year, a performance that puts it among the top 1
percent of the 773 U.S.-listed global stock funds tracked by
Morningstar.
(Reporting by David Randall; Editing by Dan Grebler)