LONDON Jan 7 Investment fund assets globally fell 5.9 percent to 34.9 trillion euros at the end of September 2015, from 37.1 trillion at end-June 2015, the European Fund and Asset Management Association said on Thursday.

In dollar terms, worldwide investment fund assets dropped 5.7 percent to stand at $39.1 trillion at end-September 2015, it added.

Worldwide net inflows also fell in the third quarter to 230 billion euros, down from 596 billion euros in the second quarter of 2015, due to a sharp fall in net inflows into long-term funds, the association said.

Markets were roiled in late 2015 by concerns around global growth, particularly in China, and stocks have been particularly hard hit at the start of the new year. (Reporting by Jane Merriman; editing by Simon Jessop)