* Coal takes biggest slice of market since 1969
* Asia leads 5.4 pct jump in global coal use
* Natural gas glut narrows but output outstrips demand
growth
* U.S. overtakes Russia as No. 1 gas producer
(Recasts, updates throughout)
By Oleg Vukmanovic
LONDON, June 13 A global glut in natural gas
narrowed in 2011 while rival coal grabbed its largest share of
energy consumed since 1969, BP said in its Statistical
Review of World Energy 2012 published on Wednesday.
World gas production grew by 3.1 percent, outpacing
consumption growth of 2.2 percent which was pinned back by
recession-hit Europe where demand fell by a record 9.9 percent.
High prices and competition from renewable alternatives also
hit gas consumption in Europe, while surging demand for power in
Asia boosted use of cheaper coal, BP said.
Coal consumption grew by 5.4 percent in 2011 as Asian
economic giants China and India stepped up imports.
"Coal was again the fastest growing fossil fuel with
predictable consequences for carbon emissions; it now accounts
for 30.3 percent of global energy consumption, the highest share
since 1969," BP said.
"The coal story is one of production and trade patterns able
to adjust to market conditions. In this way, coal was
buttressing global supply security," BP's Chief Economist
Christof Rühl said of the findings.
While collapsing coal and carbon prices drove utilities in
Europe to switch to burning coal from gas, the increase paled
against surging imports into Asia.
LNG TO ASIA
Last year, seaborne liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargoes from
Europe heading to Asia and social unrest in gas exporters Egypt
and Libya powered a surge in global gas prices. European gas
prices have seen dramatic falls since.
Booming LNG trade and surging U.S. shale gas production
played a key part in minimising shocks to global energy markets
last year, Rühl said.
LNG accounted for 32.3 percent of the global gas trade as
liquefaction capacity, led by Qatari expansion, grew more than
10 percent.
The U.S. became the world's biggest gas producer after
expanding production by 7.7 percent in 2011, overtaking Russia,
BP said.
World proven gas reserves by end-2011 were 208.4 trillion
cubic metres, which at current rates of output guarantees nearly
64 years of supply, it said.
"A diversion of natural gas from Europe to Asia allowed the
substitution of lost nuclear energy in Japan without harming the
energy needs of other economies in the region," Rühl said.
"And the release of coal from the U.S., facilitated by the
availability of unconventional gas, helped to replace gas in
Europe," he added.
Global nuclear output slumped by 4.3 percent, its fastest
rate on record, as Japan and Germany shut down plants following
the Fukushima disaster in March 2011.
Renewable energy used in power generation rose by an above
average 17.7 percent driven by wind energy, up 25.8 percent, BP
said.
That accounted for more than half of renewable power
generation for the first time, with the U.S. and China showing
the largest gains.
BP estimates that growth in global carbon dioxide emissions
from energy use continued in 2011, but at a slower rate than in
2010.
Total CO2 emissions rose 3.2 percent last year to 31.6
billion tonnes, marking their highest recorded level,
preliminary estimates from the International Energy Agency
showed in late May.
(Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; editing by James Jukwey and
Jason Neely)