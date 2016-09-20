NEW YORK, Sept 21 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - World
leaders one year ago agreed on an ambitious set of global goals
designed to tackle the world's most troubling problems such as
extreme poverty and inequality by 2030 at the United Nations.
Described as a blueprint for the future, the 17 Sustainable
Development Goals (SDGs) with 169 targets address such daunting
challenges as climate change, hunger, education, gender
equality, sanitation, jobs, justice and shared peace.
We asked some participants about the progress of the goals
one year in and what has worked and what has not:
Helen Dennis, Acting Head of Advocacy at Christian Aid:
"To date, SDG implementation is patchy. Some have embraced
them - Norway is integrating the goals into its budget process.
But global politics often seem to pull the wrong way. More
people than ever are forcibly displaced, yet we see inertia in
response to refugees. There are 700 million people living on
less than $1.90 a day, yet countries cut aid budgets. There have
been small steps towards tax justice but much more is needed. We
now have a decent climate agreement but trillions still flow
into fossil fuels. A year on, there is a pressing need for
courage and leadership."
David Nabarro, U.N. special adviser on 2030 Agenda for
Sustainable Development
"My aim is for 2 billion people around the world to be aware
of the SDGs by the end of 2017 and for another million people to
become activists - to be change-agents who press decision-makers
and who hold them accountable until we have transformed our
world and made it more sustainable. Children and youth have a
particularly important role to play, as the face of social
movements, the drivers of social change and the torchbearers of
a more sustainable future for generations to come."
Amit Bouri, Chief Executive, Global Impact Investing Network:
"What will help us realize the ambitious Sustainable
Development Goals of the U.N. is to more fully tap the power of
the world's investment capital. If sufficient investment capital
can be channeled to these goal areas through impact investing,
the SDGs are achievable."
Joanna Rubinstein, Chief Executive and President, The World
Childhood Foundation USA:
"The sexual abuse of children is a hidden public health
crisis. At least one in 10 children in the world, 223 million,
are affected. But, with the inclusion of a target in the new
SDGs to end all forms of violence against children by 2030,
world leaders can no longer close their eyes to this universal
problem. We need new approaches to raise awareness about the
problem of sexual abuse and the ways to address it."
Mark Malloch-Brown, Chairman, Business & Sustainable Development
Commission (BSDC):
"The challenge of how to scale up global development efforts
to meet this ambitious agenda is becoming clearer. The levels of
investment, entrepreneurship and innovation require that
business joins in. There has been an inspiring number of
businesses coming forward to contribute to achieving these 17
ambitious objectives for ending hunger and poverty, reducing
inequality and tackling climate change. But most have not yet
internalized the risks of inaction and continue to tip-toe
around implementation."
Paul Bissonnette, Action Plan Executor, Merit360, an
international group of young leaders:
"I believe that for the SDGs to be achieved there will need
to be cooperation and collaboration between the highly
interconnected SDGs and among all nations. My passion is in the
air we all breathe, but the problem is that we don't all breathe
the same air; for millions of people the air they breathe kills
them. I am working on a project called SPARTAN which aims to
employ satellites to measure global air pollution."
Sara Enright, manager, BSR (Business for Social Responsibility):
"It is exciting to see leading companies incorporate SDG
targets into their core business. Through developing products
and services that address sustainability challenges, companies
can make a positive impact on global development. Yet, this kind
of social business innovation is far from the norm. Greater
ambition and ownership is needed from the private sector to
achieve the global goals."
