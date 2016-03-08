* Warm weather in U.S. Plains raises worries for wheat crop
* Traders await USDA crop data due out Wednesday
* Exporters sells U.S. soybeans to China, unknown destinations
(Adds closing prices)
By Tom Polansek
CHICAGO, March 8 U.S. grain futures edged higher on Tuesday on
concerns that unfavourable crop weather could threaten domestic production, as
markets temporarily shook off the weight of massive global inventories.
Technical buying and short covering ahead of a monthly U.S. Department of
Agriculture report on Wednesday helped fuel the gains, traders said.
Wheat traders were watching weather forecasts as above-normal temperatures
in recent weeks have brought the crop grown in the Great Plains out of dormancy
earlier than normal, leaving plants vulnerable to damage if a late-spring freeze
hits the region.
Some corn and soybean traders also were worrying about the weather, even
though most farmers will not begin planting the crops for weeks.
"Corn bulls are keeping an eye on U.S. weather as many inside the trade
start to worry about pockets of dry conditions in the southwest Plains and
problems with too much rainfall and flooding in parts of the Delta," said Kevin
Van Trump, president of Missouri-based consultancy Farm Direction.
The Chicago Board of Trade's most-actively traded May corn contract
ended up 1-1/2 cents at $3.60-1/2 a bushel after reaching its highest price
since Feb. 25.
Most-active May wheat rose 2-1/2 cents to $4.65-1/4 a bushel, while
May soybeans edged up 2-3/4 cents to $8.84-1/2 a bushel. On Monday, the
May contracts reached their highest levels since Feb. 22 after U.S. data showed
investors had built up short positions.
The weather-fueled gains will likely be short-lived, with a return to $4 a
bushel in corn looking "like a million miles away," Van Trump said. Corn prices
have dropped by half in the past three years as large harvests have built up
supplies.
On Wednesday, traders expect the USDA to further increase its estimates for
global corn and soybean inventories from February.
Yet, concerns about massive supplies may already be factored in to the
markets, said Rich Nelson, chief strategist for Illinois-based brokerage
Allendale.
"In general a lot of people questioning whether we need to be down at these
prices," Nelson said.
The USDA on Tuesday said private exporters struck deals to sell 110,000
metric tons of U.S. soybeans to top importer China for delivery during 2016/2017
marketing year, which began on September 1. Exporters also reported sales of
140,000 metric tons of U.S. soybeans for delivery to unknown destinations.
