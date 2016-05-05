(Recasts, updates with closing prices, adds new analyst quote)
By Mark Weinraub
CHICAGO May 5 U.S. corn and soybean futures
fell on Thursday, with soy dropping 2 percent, on profit-taking
by investment funds looking to lock in gains from recent
rallies.
Wheat futures slid 1.8 percent to their lowest since
mid-April, pressured by reports of strong crop prospects in the
U.S. Plains and weak export demand.
Traders said investment funds liquidated 12,000 to 20,000
contracts from their long soybean position and 8,000 corn
contracts.
"The market is starting to struggle a bit," said Karl
Setzer, a market analyst at MaxYield Cooperative. "It needs
something fresh. A bull market needs to be fed and we are just
not feeding it right now."
Chicago Board of Trade July soybean futures settled
down 21-3/4 cents at $10.12-1/4 a bushel.
Better-than-expected export sales pushed soybeans higher
early in the session, but traders locked in profits after the
market failed to break through the weekly high.
CBOT soft red winter wheat for July delivery was down
8 cents at $4.63-1/4 a bushel. K.C. July hard red winter wheat
fell 5 cents to $4.52-3/4 a bushel.
The Wheat Quality Council estimated the average hard red
winter wheat yield in Kansas, the top U.S. producer of the
grain, at 48.6 bushels per acre following a three-day tour of
the state. Scouts found that crop-saving rains last month should
more than offset the impact of an earlier drought.
"Reports from the Wheat Quality Council tour are nothing
short of breathtaking out of Kansas," Charlie Sernatinger,
global head of grain futures at ED&F Man Capital, said in a note
to clients. "Estimates of wheat production for the hard red
winter wheat are going up by the hour."
Adding to the bearish picture, the U.S. Department of
Agriculture earlier on Thursday said that weekly old-crop export
sales of wheat totaled just 178,900 tonnes, down from 351,800
tonnes a week ago. New-crop wheat export sales of 140,000 tonnes
fell below market forecasts.
CBOT July corn was off 3 cents at $3.73-3/4 a bushel.
Technical support was seen at the 50-day moving average.
(Additional reporting by Naveen Thukral in Singapore and Nigel
Hunt in London; editing by G Crosse and David Gregorio)