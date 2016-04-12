* U.S. winter wheat crop ratings deteriorate
* Stronger euro caps gains in European wheat prices
By Nigel Hunt
LONDON, April 12 U.S. soybean futures climbed to
an eight-month high on Tuesday boosted by a weaker dollar,
harvest delays in Argentina and the strength of the currency of
another key exporter Brazil.
Wheat and corn futures on the Chicago Board of Trade also
edged up as the dollar fell to its lowest level in nearly eight
months against a basket of currencies on Tuesday.
May soybeans on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 0.8
percent at $9.35-3/4 a bushel at 1157 GMT, after earlier rising
to a peak of $9.36-1/4, the highest for the most active contract
since mid-August.
Commonwealth Bank of Australia analyst Tobin Gorey said the
market was supported partly by the slowing pace of the harvest
in Argentina and the strength of Brazil's currency.
"Fieldwork progress has been hampered by periodic rain
interruptions, with forecasters expecting further delays in the
next 10 days or so," he said in a market note.
"And improving planting prospects for U.S. corn have largely
soothed the markets' worries over higher soybean acres."
Brazil's real currency strengthened after a parliamentary
committee on Monday recommended impeachment proceedings against
President Dilma Rousseff. The rise in its value makes exports
less attractive in local currency terms.
U.S. wheat futures were slightly higher, boosted by a slight
deterioration in crop conditions.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture, in a weekly report, said
56 percent of the U.S. winter wheat crop was rated good to
excellent, down 3 percent from last week.
Analysts surveyed by Reuters had expected the U.S. winter
wheat condition ratings to remain unchanged at 59 percent good
to excellent.
CBOT May wheat was up 0.6 percent at $4.50 a bushel
while May wheat in Paris stood 0.2 percent higher at
152.00 euros a tonne.
Dealers said a stronger euro helped to cap gains in Europe.
"The sudden strength of the euro is a great disappointment,
a new burden for EU export prospects," one European trader said.
Corn prices were higher with CBOT May up 0.7 percent
at $3.59-1/4 a bushel.
Dealers said adverse weather in Brazil provided some support
for the corn market.
Forecasts for a record winter corn crop in Brazil look
overly optimistic after summer rains ended sooner than expected
with the weakening of El Nino weather patterns, which could
prolong the country's recently aggressive imports of the grain.
