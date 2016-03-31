* USDA forecasts U.S. corn plantings well above expectations
* Soy losses limited by smaller acreage outlook, stocks
* Wheat contracts rise on low spring wheat acres view
By Karl Plume
CHICAGO, March 31 U.S. corn futures plunged more
than 4 percent on Thursday in the market's steepest drop since
mid-August after the U.S. Agriculture Department forecast 2016
planted acreage well above trade expectations.
Soybeans drifted lower on spillover pressure from corn,
although losses were limited by the USDA's lower-than-expected
soybean acreage and quarterly stocks estimates.
Wheat firmed slightly on short covering, led by spring wheat
futures which gained about 2 percent after the government pegged
planted acreage below trade expectations at the lowest since
1972.
Corn fell to contract lows as the USDA report showed U.S.
farmers are planning to boost their corn seedings by 6.4 percent
this year to 93.601 million acres (37.88 million hectares),
which would be the third-highest level since 1944.
"That's going to be the headline grabber: the big surge in
corn acres," said Arlan Suderman, chief commodities economist
for INTL FCStone.
"Farmers prefer to plant corn. That's their desired crop.
They see the most opportunity there for being able to capture
something down the road if we have a weather scare," he said.
Soybean seedings were seen at 82.236 million acres, which
would be the third-highest level ever but below the average
trade forecast.
However, analysts said final acreage has would likely shift
due to firmer soybean prices since the USDA's survey was
concluded earlier this month and as some farmers in flooded
areas of the South may replant corn fields with soybeans.
"This survey was taken a little over four weeks ago, and a
lot has happened during these last four weeks," said Ted
Seifried, vice president and chief market strategist for Zaner
Ag Hedge.
The USDA also pegged March 1 corn stocks at 7.808 billion
bushels, above the average analyst estimate of 7.801 billion and
the largest for the quarter since 1987.
Soybean stocks rose to 1.531 billion bushels, above/below
trade expectations for 1.556 billion, while wheat stocks rose to
1.372 billion bushels, compared with forecasts for 1.356
billion.
Chicago Board of Trade May corn dropped 15-3/4 cents,
or 4.3 percent, to $3.51-1/2 a bushel by 12:05 p.m. CDT (1705
GMT).
CBOT May soybeans were down 2-3/4 cents, or 0.3
percent, at $9.06-1/4 a bushel. CBOT May wheat rose 1-3/4
cents, or 0.4 percent, to $4.65-3/4 per bushel.
(Additional reporting by Tom Polansek and P.J. Huffstutter in
Chicago
Chicago; Editing by Marguerita Choy)