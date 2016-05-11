* Soybeans up for second day as USDA cuts supply outlook
* Strength of soy market helps boost wheat, corn prices
(Adds quotes, updates prices)
By Nigel Hunt
LONDON, May 11 U.S. soybean futures crept up
towards the prior session's 21-month high on Wednesday, buoyed
by the U.S. government's forecast of lower world supplies.
The Chicago Board of Trade's most-active soybean contract
had added 0.4 percent to hit $10.88-1/4 a bushel by 1042
GMT. The market climbed 5.2 percent on Tuesday to its highest
since July 2014 at $10.91-1/2 a bushel.
"The immediate catalyst (for the soybean rally) was the
USDA's crop report," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural
strategy at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.
"The USDA is forecasting that soybean inventories, global
and U.S., will sharply decline by the end of season 2016."
World and U.S. soybean supplies will be tighter than
expected for the next two years due to reduced harvests in South
America and rising global demand, the U.S. Department of
Agriculture said.
The agency cut its outlook for Argentine soy production by
2.5 million tonnes following heavy rains that damaged crops in
the key exporter. It reduced its estimate for Brazil's harvest
by 1 million tonnes.
"The extent of the price surge is amazing given that most
aspects had already been known long beforehand and had already
driven prices up considerably in recent weeks: crop shortfalls
in Argentina as well as in Brazil are driving global production
in 2015/16 to below last year's level," Commerzbank said.
CBOT corn was up 0.3 percent at $3.82 a bushel, having
gained 3.2 percent on Tuesday.
The USDA projected U.S. corn stocks would rise to 2.153
billion bushels by the end of 2016/17. The figure was below the
average trade forecast of 2.294 billion, but would be the
largest since the 1980s, if realised.
"The 2016/17 world corn balance sheet should be dominated by
a bearish record-large U.S. corn output forecast," Rabobank said
in a note on the USDA report.
"However, the new season export forecast - now above even
the 2014/15 season - combined with a steep increase in feed use,
keeps stock buildings below market expectations."
Wheat edged up, dragged higher by the strength of soybeans
and corn, although the U.S. government report was seen as
slightly bearish for the commodity with global wheat ending
stocks for 2016/17 at a record high of 257.3 million tonnes.
CBOT July wheat was up 0.4 percent at $4.63 a bushel
while September wheat in Paris rose 0.6 percent at
160.50 euros a tonne.
(Additional reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph
Radford and David Evans)