* Soybeans hit lowest since Nov. 25
* Big ethanol stocks weigh on corn
* Trade awaiting U.S. Fed decision
By Mark Weinraub
CHICAGO, Dec 16 Chicago Board of Trade soybeans
fell to a three-week low on Wednesday, with corn and wheat also
weakening as traders grappled with huge world stocks of all
three commodities.
Grain and oilseed prices edged higher during the overnight
session but traders quickly locked in profits from the mild
spikes amid the bearish global balance sheet.
"There is just no real strong enthusiasm for buying in,"
said Bill Gentry, a broker at Risk Management Commodities in
Lafayette, Indian.
Weakness in the crude oil market added to the pressure on
soybeans. Oil prices were trending near multi-year lows.
At 10:17 a.m. CST (1617 GMT), CBOT January soybean futures
were down 7 cents at $8.60-1/4 a bushel. The market gave
up its overnight gains and turned lower after the January
contract hit resistance at its 30-day moving average.
CBOT March corn was 3-1/2 cents lower at $3.73-3/4 a
bushel and CBOT March wheat was down 3 cents at $4.91-1/4
a bushel.
A weekly U.S. government report that showed ethanol
inventories rising to their highest since mid-June weighed on
the corn market. The Energy Information Administration said
ethanol stocks rose by 493,000 barrels to 20.32 million.
Investors also were awaiting a statement from the U.S.
Federal Reserve on Wednesday afternoon that was widely expected
to include an increase in U.S. interest rates for the first time
since 2006.
A rate hike could spur further gains in the already-strong
U.S. dollar, which would cut into export demand for U.S.
commodities, particularly wheat.
"There is also a risk-off mood in wheat ahead of the Federal
Reserve's decision," said Frank Rijkers, agrifood economist at
ABN Amro.
