* Soybeans hit lowest since Nov. 25

* Big ethanol stocks weigh on corn

* Trade awaiting U.S. Fed decision (Recasts, updates with U.S. trading, adds new analyst quote, changes dateline; previous SINGAPORE/HAMBURG)

By Mark Weinraub

CHICAGO, Dec 16 Chicago Board of Trade soybeans fell to a three-week low on Wednesday, with corn and wheat also weakening as traders grappled with huge world stocks of all three commodities.

Grain and oilseed prices edged higher during the overnight session but traders quickly locked in profits from the mild spikes amid the bearish global balance sheet.

"There is just no real strong enthusiasm for buying in," said Bill Gentry, a broker at Risk Management Commodities in Lafayette, Indian.

Weakness in the crude oil market added to the pressure on soybeans. Oil prices were trending near multi-year lows.

At 10:17 a.m. CST (1617 GMT), CBOT January soybean futures were down 7 cents at $8.60-1/4 a bushel. The market gave up its overnight gains and turned lower after the January contract hit resistance at its 30-day moving average.

CBOT March corn was 3-1/2 cents lower at $3.73-3/4 a bushel and CBOT March wheat was down 3 cents at $4.91-1/4 a bushel.

A weekly U.S. government report that showed ethanol inventories rising to their highest since mid-June weighed on the corn market. The Energy Information Administration said ethanol stocks rose by 493,000 barrels to 20.32 million.

Investors also were awaiting a statement from the U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday afternoon that was widely expected to include an increase in U.S. interest rates for the first time since 2006.

A rate hike could spur further gains in the already-strong U.S. dollar, which would cut into export demand for U.S. commodities, particularly wheat.

"There is also a risk-off mood in wheat ahead of the Federal Reserve's decision," said Frank Rijkers, agrifood economist at ABN Amro. (Additional reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by David Holmes and Dan Grebler)