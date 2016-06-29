(Recasts, updates with U.S. trading, adds new analyst quote,
changes byline, dateline, pvs HAMBURG/SINGAPORE)
By Mark Weinraub
CHICAGO, June 29 U.S. wheat futures fell on
Wednesday, extending their decline under pressure from the
ongoing harvest of a bountiful crop in the Plains and the
Midwest, which threatens to add to a glut of supplies that is
largely being shunned by overseas buyers.
Corn futures also eased, pressured by the drop in wheat,
while soybeans were close to unchanged as traders consolidated
positions ahead of a key U.S. Agriculture Department report on
Thursday.
The most-actively traded Chicago Board of Trade soft red
winter wheat contract sank 1.4 percent, hitting an 11-week
low and on track for its fourth straight negative session. K.C.
hard red winter wheat staked out a fresh 10-year low and
was on track for its fifth straight lower close.
"Wheat continues to have the same problems," said Mike
Krueger, president of The Money Farm, a grain market advisory
service near Fargo, North Dakota. "There is still slack demand
and an awesome crop in the southern Plains."
At 10:22 a.m. CDT (1522 GMT), CBOT September soft red winter
wheat was down 6-1/4 cents at $4.51 a bushel. K.C.
September hard red winter wheat was 1-1/4 cents lower at
$4.27 a bushel.
CBOT December corn was off 3 cents at $3.91-1/4 a
bushel and CBOT November soybeans down 2 cents at
$11.18-1/4 a bushel.
Some forecasts for rain in dry parts of the U.S. Midwest
during the weekend added pressure to both corn and soybeans.
Traders were closely monitoring crop development across the
region, with corn in particularly tight focus as it enters its
key pollination phase.
U.S. farmers may have increased soybean sowings to 83.8
million acres this year, up from the USDA's March estimate of
82.2 million acres, analysts said ahead of the release of the
USDA's annual acreage report on Thursday.
As they switched to soybeans, U.S. farmers may have cut corn
plantings to 92.8 million acres, from 93.6 million forecast by
the USDA in March.
