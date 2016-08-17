(Recasts, updates with U.S. trading, adds new analyst quote,
By Mark Weinraub
CHICAGO Aug 17 U.S. soybean futures rose to
their highest in nearly four weeks on Wednesday on strong demand
from China, the world's top buyer of the oilseed, traders said.
Corn and wheat futures posted mild gains on a round of
short-covering.
A global glut of wheat and expectations for a record corn
harvest in the United States muted buying in the grains. The
upcoming U.S. soybean harvest also has been forecast as the
biggest on record, but a recent spate of export activity
underpinned the market.
The U.S. Agriculture Department said on Wednesday morning
that private exporters reported the sale of 381,000 tonnes of
soybeans to China for delivery during the 2016/17 marketing
year.
The USDA also said that exporters reported the sale of
129,000 tonnes of soybeans to unknown destinations, correcting
an Aug. 4 announcement that said corn was the commodity sold in
the deal.
"Soybeans are providing at least a little lift to the grain
market today, with concerns over a big crop muted by strong
demand," Bryce Knorr, senior grain market analyst at Farm
Futures, said in a note.
At 10:48 a.m. CDT (1548 GMT), Chicago Board of Trade soybean
futures for November delivery were up 7-3/4 cents at
$10.15 a bushel. Prices peaked at $10.16-3/4 a bushel, the
highest since July 21.
"There is market talk that U.S. soybean shipments to China
in August will reach a hefty 1.8 million tonnes, which along
with big shipments from Argentina and Brazil, could bring
shipments to China in August to a massive 5 million tonnes," a
European trader said. "China's economic slowdown is not braking
soybean imports."
Spillover strength from a 2.3 percent gain in soyoil futures
, which have rallied to a four-month high on the back of
surging palm oil prices, lent additional support to soybeans.
CBOT September soft red winter wheat was up 2 cents at
$4.25-1/2 a bushel. Higher-protein K.C. hard red winter wheat
and MGEX spring wheat posted bigger increases.
CBOT December corn futures were 2 cents higher at
$3.39-1/4 a bushel.
