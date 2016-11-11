(Updates with U.S. trading, adds new analyst quote, changes
By Mark Weinraub
CHICAGO Nov 11 U.S. soybean futures fell 1.7
percent on Friday, weighed down by concerns about weakness in
Chinese markets limiting export demand from the world's top
buyer of the oilseed, traders said.
Chicago Board of Trade corn and wheat futures also were
lower. Weakness in corn stemmed from growing inventories amid a
record U.S. harvest while weak export demand for U.S. wheat
weighed on that grain.
All three commodities were on track to post weekly losses,
with the bearish tone from the U.S. Agriculture Department's
monthly supply and demand and production reports hanging over
the market.
At 10:53 a.m. CST (1653 GMT), CBOT January soybean futures
were down 16-1/2 cents at $9.81-1/2 a bushel after
rallying during the overnight trading session.
"We had a big reversal lower in the Chinese soybean market,"
said Jim Gerlach, president of A/C trading. "Once that reversal
locked in, we saw some weakness in the U.S. market."
Additionally, the pace of U.S. soybean shipments also was
lagging behind previous years, despite a USDA forecast for
record exports, Gerlach said.
Some traders said that a Chinese investment fund was forced
to liquidate its holdings, which helped spark the initial
sell-off.
CBOT December corn was 3-1/2 cents lower at $3.40 a
bushel while CBOT December wheat was down 1-1/2 cents at
$4.03-1/4 a bushel.
For the week, soybeans were down 0.9 percent, corn was down
2.4 percent and wheat was down 2.6 percent. Those would mark the
biggest weekly declines for both corn and wheat since late
August.
Egypt's state grain buyer GASC said it had bought 60,000
tonnes of Russian wheat. Traders said GASC had purchased the
wheat from Aston at $192.50 a tonne free-on-board (FOB) and
$9.64 a tonne freight equating to $202.14 a tonne cost and
freight.
There was no U.S. wheat offered in the Egyptian tender.
(Additional reporting by Naveen Thukral in Singapore and Nigel
Hunt in London; Editing by Marguerita Choy)