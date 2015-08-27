STOCKHOLM, Aug 27 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Water,
sanitation and hygiene are part of a new World Health
Organisation strategy to fight neglected tropical diseases which
afflict more than 1.5 billion people, the WHO said on Thursday.
Those suffering from the 17 diseases, such as intestinal
worms, river blindness, leprosy and sleeping sickness include
many of the poorest people in the world.
"If we put in place universal access to safe water and
sanitation and hygiene then the neglected tropical diseases in
most cases will completely disappear or be put under control,"
Maria Neira, head of public health at WHO, told the Thomson
Reuters Foundation.
Including water and sanitation in local and national
programmes would reduce infections, improve treatment, and
reduce the discrimination and stigma that people disfigured by
diseases often face, the WHO said.
"Those terrible diseases require hygiene and sanitation and
we hope that this contribution will add to our argument that
access to safe water and sanitation is one of the most important
determinants of our health," Neira said at the launch of the
initiative at a global water conference in Stockholm.
Neglected tropical diseases thrive where people live in
extreme poverty with poor sanitation and little access to
healthcare - usually in remote rural areas, urban slums or
conflict zones.
"Water and sanitation require resources that exceed what WHO
can generate for neglected tropical diseases, so we want to make
sure that interventions both in public health and water and
sanitation reach the poorest as a matter of priority," Dirk
Engels, director of the Department of Neglected Tropical
Diseases at the WHO, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
The new strategy was announced just weeks before a new set
of development objectives - known as the Sustainable Development
Goals - is due to be adopted at a U.N. summit in September.
The new goals include eradicating extreme poverty by 2030
and providing universal access to water and sanitation.
More than 660 million people around the world live without
access to clean water, and 2.4 billion do not have access to
proper sanitation, according to UNICEF and the WHO.
WaterAid, an international charity which has been working
with communities affected by neglected tropical diseases, gave
the example of leprosy, saying that nearly 5,000 new cases are
reported each year in Ethiopia.
"Once you have the severe form of a disease like leprosy,
you pretty much have it for life and the people affected often
suffer from exclusion," Yael Velleman, WaterAid senior policy
analyst on sanitation and health, told the Thomson Reuters
Foundation.
The stigma associated with those diseases mean that people
who have them may not be allowed to use the same washrooms as
family members and may be unable to access water, because if
they have a disability it is harder for them to carry water,
Velleman said.
"It's not just about controlling a disease, it's making sure
that the poorest of the poor and the most marginalised have
access to these basic services," she said.
The new strategy was launched as a partnership between the
WHO, WaterAid and other charities.
(Reporting by Magdalena Mis, editing by Tim Pearce. Please
credit Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm of Thomson
Reuters, that covers humanitarian news, women's rights,
corruption and climate change. Visit www.trust.org)