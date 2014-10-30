LONDON, Oct 30 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - If Ebola is
difficult to catch, as medical experts say, why are fully
equipped nurses contracting it in the United States and Spain,
and how can aid agencies in West Africa protect their staff more
effectively?
One nurse in Spain and two hospital nurses in the United
States were infected with Ebola after treating patients who had
returned from West Africa with the virus.
All three were declared free of the virus in October, but
many medical staff and helpers have been infected and died in
West Africa.
"We have to wait for the evaluations being done (in the
United States and Spain), but it seems like a lot of the
problems are when you take off the protective gear," Johan von
Schreeb, associate professor of healthcare in disasters at
Sweden's Karolinska Institutet and adviser to the World Health
Organization, said in a telephone interview.
"As a surgeon I'm used to putting on sterile equipment but
taking it off is quite difficult," von Schreeb said.
"There are a lot of dangerous moments where your skin could
come into contact with the gear and then you could touch your
eyes," he added.
The virus spreads when infected bodily fluids or secretions
come into direct contact with the nose, mouth, eyes or broken
skin. It does not spread through the air.
Worldwide there have been 13,703 cases of Ebola and 4,920
deaths in the current outbreak, according to U.N. figures
released on Oct. 29.
"The problem is you're tired, you've been stressed, it's
very hot. It's that human factor that's impossible to take away
but we must strive for maximum security, which means stepping up
the security precautions," he said.
Another potentially dangerous situation, particularly in
West Africa, is when medical staff - who may not be wearing full
protective gear - are assessing whether someone should be
admitted to an Ebola treatment centre.
It's impossible to tell whether someone has Ebola from
symptoms alone - a blood test is needed.
"You have to keep your distance from the patients," said von
Schreeb.
In both cases it is essential to maintain strict principles
and a high level of discipline and to follow the rules, he said.
Von Schreeb was recently foreign medical teams co-ordinator
for Ebola at the World Health Organization, and he is currently
training Swedish medical teams about to leave for Liberia.
Staff in the severely underfunded health systems of West
Africa often do not have enough protective clothing, are not
used to throwing away equipment after a single use, and lack the
training to dispose of the waste safely, he said.
The suit, gloves, masks and hoods can be used only once and
must then be burned. The goggles and plastic face masks can be
reused a few times, but the chlorine used to decontaminate them
soon destroys them. Aprons and boots are often re-used.
"IT'S LIKE A BUSH FIRE"
The number of international agencies working on the epidemic
has increased recently. In Sierra Leone there are now enough
international staff to meet the needs, but gaps remain
elsewhere, von Schreeb said.
"It seems like the international community has finally
understood that this is a problem that is not about humanitarian
assistance, it's not charity, it's a threat to global security,"
he said.
The danger, though, is that donor governments may not stay
the course.
"This is a bit like a forest fire. Everyone might be there
when the flames are 10 metres high, but (not so much) when the
flames are just 3 or 4 centimetres high.
"When the last country has been declared Ebola-free then we
should all celebrate. But that will take some time, and it will
require enormous resources towards the end to ensure that all
cases are followed up," he said.
"It's like a bush fire, if you turn your back on it and do
something else, it will flare up again."
The international community knows how to contain an
epidemic. "The problem is with this one it took too long. It
took over three months until it was acknowledged, and once it
was acknowledged the response was not there," he said.
