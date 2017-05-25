NEW YORK, May 25 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Actors
Gillian Anderson and Mark Rylance on Thursday threw their
celebrity clout behind a drive to help protect tribes with no
contact to the outside world from logging prospectors eyeing
their land.
More than 100 such uncontacted indigenous tribes, from South
America's Amazon to Indonesia's West Papua, are increasingly at
risk of dangers from losing their land to dying in violent
takeover conflicts, the actors said.
Anderson and Rylance joined ranks with a campaign by
Survival International, an advocacy group for tribal rights,
which says governments should protect the tribes' land from
commercial development.
Granting formal land rights to indigenous people living in
the world's tropical forests not only can protect them but is
among the most effective ways to stop illegal deforestation that
fuels global warming, according to various studies.
"I'm helping to defend uncontacted tribes' rights for their
future, for nature and for all humanity," said Anderson, best
known for her starring role in television's "The X-Files," in a
campaign film.
Rylance, a highly regarded theater actor, won an Academy
Award for his role in the 2015 movie thriller "Bridge of Spies".
"It's vital that we protect the rights of uncontacted
tribes," he said in a statement. "No only are they the most
vulnerable people on the planet, but they're also a vital part
of humankind's diversity."
Both actors appear in the campaign short film "Let Them
Live," newly produced by Survival International.
Experts are divided over the merits of keeping uncontacted
tribes from mainstream society. Some argue for controlled
contact with such people to avert the potential threat of
diseases to which they have no resistance.
Earlier this month, a congressional panel in Brazil backed
by the nation's powerful farm lobby recommended dismantling the
country's Indian affairs agency, a move critics said would leave
indigenous tribes unprotected from an advancing agricultural
frontier.
(Reporting by Sebastien Malo, Editing by Ellen Wulfhorst.
Please credit the Thomson Reuters Foundation, the charitable arm
of Thomson Reuters, that covers humanitarian news, women's
rights, trafficking, property rights and climate change. Visit news.trust.org)