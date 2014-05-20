KUWAIT May 20 Global Investment House
, the Kuwaiti firm which completed a second debt
restructuring last year, swung to a first-quarter net profit as
fees from its asset management, investment banking and brokerage
businesses grew.
Global, which counts the governments of Kuwait and Dubai as
shareholders, said its net profit in the three months to March
31 was 3.1 million dinars ($11.0 million). This compares with a
loss of 3.9 million dinars in the prior-year period.
Global said its total quarterly revenue rose 86 percent to
6.1 million dinars. Fee-based revenue, which includes asset
management, investment banking and brokerage, increased by 30
percent to 3.4 million dinars, according to a filing on
Bahrain's stock exchange.
"We are delighted to have returned on a path of
profitability after achieving a sustainable solution to our
capital structure during 2013," chief executive Maha al-Ghunaim
said in the statement.
The company said last year it had completed a $1.7 billion
restructuring plan, the second since the global financial
crisis.
Global was one of several Kuwaiti investment firms hit badly
by the crisis, having used short-term debt to invest heavily in
local real estate and stocks whose values fell sharply. Shares
in the company have been delisted from Kuwait.
Global posted annual losses for four straight years from
2009 to 2012, but made a profit of 1.9 million dinars last year.
($1 = 0.2818 Kuwaiti Dinars)
(Reporting by Sylvia Westall; editng by Matt Smith)