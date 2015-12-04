LONDON Dec 4 Investors continued to rack up
purchases of global stocks last week, with European equity funds
attracting inflows for the 27th week out of the last 29, Bank of
America Merrill Lynch said on Friday.
The $2.3 billion inflow into Europe brought the year-to-date
total up to $115.2 billion, representing a "huge" 10.4 percent
of funds' assets under management, BAML said.
"Pain trade" is how BAML described the build-up in
positioning.
The flows data are for the week to Wednesday, a day before
the European Central Bank surprised markets with a smaller
package of stimulus measures than had been expected. This
triggered a 3.3 percent slide in European stocks on Thursday.
Globally, investors poured $6 billion into equity funds.
That comprised $9 billion purchases of exchange-traded funds
(ETFs) and $3 billion net selling from mutual funds, BAML said.
Investors sold $400 million of emerging market equities in
the week, the fifth straight outflow and 18th out of the
previous 19.
So far this year, investors have poured $103.7 billion into
developed market equity funds and withdrawn $68.1 billion from
EM stocks, giving an overall net equity inflow of $35.6 billion.
Bond funds drew an inflow of $2.6 billion, the first in four
weeks. That was driven by a $3.1 billion inflow into investment
grade corporate bonds, the largest in 26 weeks and the first
inflow into high yield bonds in a month, BAML said.
While modest at just $400 million, the inflow into
inflation-protected bonds was the largest in 30 weeks.
Investors pulled $900 million from precious metals funds,
the fifth outflow in six weeks, as gold hit a near six-year low
of $1,045 an ounce and platinum fell below $820 an ounce
for the first time in seven years.
Investors poured $13.2 billion into money market funds, BAML
said, the ninth straight week of inflow bringing the accumulated
total in that period to a chunky $145 billion.
(Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Gareth Jones)