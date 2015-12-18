LONDON Dec 18 Investors dumped bonds and stocks last week ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's historic interest rate hike on Wednesday, sparking "carnage" in the fixed income market in particular, Bank of America Merrill Lynch said on Friday.

The $13.1 billion pulled out of bond funds in the week to Dec. 16 was the largest outflow since June 2013, with high yield, emerging markets and investment grade assets all hit hard.

The $5.3 billion outflow from high yield bond funds was the largest in a year, the $3.3 billion outflow from investment grade funds was the second-largest in two years, and the $2.2 billion withdrawal from EM was the largest in over three months.

Bonds are exposed to rising interest rates as they too are interest-bearing instruments. The Fed ended the post-crisis era of zero interest rate policy by raising rates 0.25 percent, its first increase in almost 10 years.

The imminent rise in U.S. rates prompted an orderly wave of redemptions from equity funds too, BAML said in a note headlined "Carnage in fixed income". BAML's figures also include data from data provider EPFR.

Investors pulled $6.1 billion from stock funds, $4.2 billion of that from U.S. funds and $1.3 billion from EM funds, the seventh consecutive weekly outflow from EM stocks.

European equity funds drew in $600 million, the smallest inflow in 11 weeks.

Developed market equity funds have attracted a net $94.2 billion so far this year, but the contrast between Europe and the United States could not be greater: European funds +$119.3 billion, U.S. funds -$137.5 billion.

Redemptions from emerging market equity funds this year have totalled $71.1 billion, BAML said.

The heavy selling of high yield bonds and stocks over recent weeks suggests markets are "tantalizingly close" to flashing "buy" signals for these and other riskier assets, BAML said.

Money market funds posted an outflow of $41 billion in the week to Wednesday, breaking a run of 10 consecutive weekly inflows, the longest inflow streak since March 2008. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Hugh Lawson)