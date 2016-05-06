* PGNiG tenders to buy 4 cargoes
* Gorgon set to resume exports this month
By Sarah McFarlane
LONDON, May 6 Traders anticipate more buying
interest for liquefied natural gas (LNG) from importers
including Japan and Argentina next week after Asian spot prices
eased due to weak demand.
LNG for June delivery in Asia traded at $4.55 per million
British thermal units (mmBtu), down from $4.75 the previous
week. July prices were in line with June.
Traders highlighted Polish Oil and Gas Company's (PGNiG)
tender to buy five cargoes as a bright spot in an otherwise slow
week.
Argentina's YPF was expected to tender to buy soon having
not awarded any cargoes in a nine cargo tender last month.
Korea Gas Corp has an active tender launched last month to
buy six cargoes.
"Many people are waiting for Argentina to re-tender, maybe
it will be next week," a trader said.
Japanese end-users were also expected to be in the market
next week for July deliveries, traders said.
Earlier this week, Japan's trade ministry said it aims to
become an international trading hub for LNG by the early 2020s,
opening access to receiving terminals and beefing up large-scale
storage facilities, to make active trading possible.
Also on a longer term basis, news that India plans to shift
to a gas-based economy by boosting domestic production and
buying LNG as it seeks to curb its greenhouse emissions, was
supportive for global demand.
On the supply outlook, Chevron's Gorgon LNG project, which
was forced to stop production in April due to a mechanical
problem in a cooling unit, is set to restart later this month.
(Additional reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; Editing by Alexander
Smith)