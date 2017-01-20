* Russian shipments sold via tender set bearish tone
* Deluge of rival sales tenders come as production rebounds
* Qatargas Train 1 may have experienced unplanned outage
* Force majeure at Algerian plant hits French gas supply
By Oleg Vukmanovic and Mark Tay
MILAN/SINGAPORE, Jan 20 Asian spot LNG prices
fell sharply this week, with a pick up in supply forcing a
Russian producer into accepting lower bids, while prices in
southern Europe held firm.
The Asian price of LNG for delivery in March fell to $8.00
per million British thermal units (mmBtu), traders said, 25
cents below last week.
In a week of thin trade, the sale of two shipments loading
in March from Russia's Sakhalin II export plant - fetching $8
per mmBtu - was a key price marker even though the winning bid
appeared to be an outlier, according to some trade sources.
Rival bids may have been as much as 70 cents below the
winner, indicating the depth of bearish sentiment after
production restarts from Angola and Australia last week boosted
supply.
More supply is also being offered from Exxon Mobil's Papua
New Guinea, Indonesia's Donggi-Senoro, Angola, Abu Dhabi as well
as Australia's AP LNG, Gladstone and North West Shelf projects.
And added supply feeding into Cheniere Energy's Sabine Pass
liquefaction plant may indicate a new production line, known as
Train 3, is nearing completion, according to analysts.
However, some traders indicated a potential unplanned outage
affecting Qatargas Train 1, which mainly supplies Spain and
Japan, although this could not be confirmed and Qatargas did not
respond to requests for comment.
If confirmed, it could tighten supply in Japan and
exacerbate exceptionally tight markets in Spain that are already
sending gas prices surging.
This week, commodity trader Gunvor emerged as the winner of
Pakistan's five-year supply tender, having submitted by far the
lowest bid (expressed as a percentage of a barrel of crude oil)
of 11.6347 percent.
Italy's Eni won the portion of the tender seeking supplies
over 15-years with a 12.29 percent bid.
"The market is focusing on all the tenders that were issued
this week," a Singapore-based trader said, adding deal activity
was thin.
Europe, in particular, was receiving attention as its
markets stayed globally competitive due to a supply drought in
southern France and cold weather sweeping Spain.
The pole reversal - with Spain and France ousting Asia as
the top bidding market - looks set to reduce incentives for
sending unsold shipments from the United States and other
Atlantic producers to the Far East, as markets closer to home
increasingly offer better returns, some traders said.
A force majeure at Algeria's Skikda export plant running
into its fourth week is partly to blame for a drought of LNG
deliveries into the south of France, lifting prices.
Cold weather in Portugal may have contributed to Galp
Energia picking up an Angolan shipment.
"Portugal's purchase of the Angola LNG cargo via tender is a
sign that demand in the Atlantic basin is strong," the
Singapore-based trader said.
(Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic in MILAN and Mark Tay in
SINGAPORE; Editing by Mark Potter)