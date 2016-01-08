* Limited LNG demand seen from China, Argentina
* Standard Life to vote against Shell's takeover of BG Group
LONDON Jan 8 Asian liquefied natural gas (LNG)
prices fell further this week amid a global supply glut,
extending 2015's trend, despite pockets of fresh demand from
China and Argentina.
The price of Asian spot cargoes for February delivery was
pegged at $6.50 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), down
from $6.90 at the end of last year. Traders said prices for
March were even lower, with one trader saying prices for summer
months have fallen below $5.00.
"LNG has been falling off a cliff the last few weeks," one
trader said.
A wave of LNG set to hit the market from new projects in the
U.S. and Australia, along with falling oil prices, kept
sentiment bearish despite some fresh demand from China, which
purchased some cargoes to meet demand driven by colder weather,
and Argentina's tender to buy nine cargoes for January to March
delivery.
Oil prices plunged to 12-year lows on Thursday after China
allowed its yuan currency to slip, sending stock markets
tumbling globally.
Amid a global supply glut of LNG, U.S.-based Cheniere Energy
is set to load its first cargo next week, the first U.S.
export of LNG, as domestic drilling booms.
Also on the supply side, the Australia Pacific LNG (APLNG)
project delayed its first commercial cargo, racking up costs for
China's Sinopec Corp, which has had a tanker waiting
to load for more than two weeks.
Traders said the cause of the delay was not clear.
Royal Dutch Shell's $49 billion acquisition of BG
Group, creating the world's largest LNG shipper, is
facing resistance from Shell shareholders with Standard Life
saying it will vote against the acquisition.
(Reporting by Sarah McFarlane; Editing by Katharine Houreld)