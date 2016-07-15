By Oleg Vukmanovic
| MILAN, July 15
MILAN, July 15 Asian liquefied natural gas (LNG)
prices rose further this week due to new tenders, extra buying
to replace lost output at Gorgon in Australia and short-covering
by traders.
Prices for August and September delivery in Asia traded at
similar levels of around $5.75 per million British thermal
units, signifying a full dollar premium to British benchmark
prices - driven partly by sterling's sharp devaluation.
The widening spread is reopening possible trade routes with
Asia and other regions as cargoes get reloaded from British and
Dutch ports.
Prices for August traded at $5.25 per mmBtu last week.
Spot prices jumped on reissued tenders by Argentina's Enarsa
and India's GSPC, Egypt's 15-cargo requirement for September
through December, along with demand from Japan and Taiwan.
Falling Angolan output following export of a fourth cargo
suggests the plant is shutting down for a final phase of tests,
traders said, further tightening supply.
September prices may hit a 2016 peak, after which new supply
from Gorgon and Angola as well as U.S. plants should usher in a
bearish winter, a trader said.
However, the shock shutdown of Britain's largest gas storage
site Rough for the winter on Friday may spur fresh jumps in UK
gas prices, up 8 percent already.
Spooked by rising prices, price-sensitive importers India
and Argentina backed out of awarding tenders this week, and
quickly reissued them.
India's GSPC, initially seeking two cargoes for late August,
has extended its delivery period to mid-September, in a new
tender.
Argentina's state-run Enarsa only awarded around three of 10
shipments sought for late August-September delivery, reissuing a
new tender seeking around 10 cargoes again, traders said.
An continuing shutdown at Chevron Corp's Gorgon export plant
in Australia left Japanese buyers short of supply with
replacement cargoes sought via spot markets, traders said.
Two Japanese players were heard to have issued tenders for
supply, one market source said.
In the Middle East, Egypt was expected to launch a tender
for around 15 cargoes delivering in September-December either
next week or the week after, a trader said.
Talk that the tender would be cancelled due possibly to a
government-to-government deal between Egypt and a supplier
proved unlikely, according to some traders.
"Everybody sees the G2G deal as a way to avoid the tenders
and so companies are trying to get through this way, but I don't
think Egypt will settle for this," one said.
Egypt typically purchases supply via tenders, assuring
itself of a competitive price, a format likely to continue,
traders said.
"The only successful G2G deal Egypt had was with Algeria,
which has now ended, but others like with Gazprom only resulted
in one delivery, Rosneft also delivered one cargo before that
deal was cancelled," one said.
France's EDF and Engie both tried to establish supply deals
to Egypt through government channels, as well as PetroChina, he
said.
None of those is close to being finalised, he said.
(Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; Editing by Greg Mahlich)