MILAN, July 22 Asian liquefied natural gas (LNG)
prices extended a run of gains this week as Argentinian
purchasing helped fuel the rally, against the backdrop of two
major producers shutting in exports in September.
Prices for September delivery in Asia topped $6 per million
British thermal units (mmBtu) - widening their premium to
benchmark UK gas prices, hit by a weak pound, and making it
attractive to export Atlantic LNG to Asia again.
Last week September prices traded at $5.75 per mmBtu.
On Friday, Argentina's state-run buyer Enarsa paid over $6
per mmBtu to secure a total of six relatively prompt cargo
deliveries from Vitol, Trafigura, Gunvor
and Iberdrola, trade sources said.
Enarsa initially sought eight cargoes under the tender.
Plant outages are focused on September, tightening already
febrile markets.
Cheniere Energy is to take its Sabine Pass export
plant offline in September for maintenance. The Chevron-led
Angola project has already gone offline until late
September.
Uncertainty continues to cloud the restart of production at
Chevron's Gorgon LNG project, in Australia.
Forced to shut its $54 billion Gorgon LNG export plant twice
in its first five months, Chevron now faces calls from union
officials for a probe into the site's safety.
In Britain, the idling of a major gas reservoir ought to
make winter prices more volatile, drawing in tankers at times of
peak demand.
Earlier in the week, a Singapore-based trade source said
buyers were already biding at $6 per mmBtu levels, suggesting
prices have more head room to climb.
Supply is so limited that cargo offers have been little seen
in over a month, according to one trader.
Meanwhile, Indian buyers Petronet and FACT continued to show
signs of demand, but rising prices may lead them to back out of
deals, as recently happened with GSPC.
Indonesia's Donggi-Senoro export plant closed a tender for a
single cargo loading in late August-early September, sources
added.
The United States will ship its first LNG cargo through an
expanded Panama Canal next week.
The waterway shaves distances between export plants dotted
along the Gulf of Mexico and Asia to 9,000 miles from 16,000,
allowing U.S. producers to better compete in one of the world's
biggest gas consuming markets.
The Panama Canal Authority confirmed the Maran Gas Apollonia
tanker will transit the expanded canal on July 25, and the
British Merchant is scheduled for July 26.
