MILAN Aug 5 Asian spot liquefied natural gas
(LNG) prices fell this week as new supply from Russia's Sakhalin
plant and weakening demand from Egypt helped snap a months-long
rally.
Prices for September delivery fell sharply to around $5.80
per million British thermal units (mmBtu) from $6.15 per mmBtu
last week, also reflecting relatively low crude oil prices
compared with recent months.
Russia's Sakhalin II plant is tendering to sell three
cargoes loading in September and one in October, relieving
supply constrained markets.
In Egypt, state-run Egas came out looking for eight instead
of the expected 16 cargoes for delivery in Sept-Dec, further
loosening outlooks for the month ahead.
However, global output during September remains somewhat
constrained by planned outages at the Chevron Chevron-led
Angola LNG project and Cheniere Energy's first
production line at Sabine Pass - both of which will be offline
for repairs and testing.
Angola LNG entered a longer-than-expected maintenance period
several weeks ago. Sabine Pass maintenance will happen in
September only.
Tempering any drop in supply was the resumption of exports
from the Chevron-operated Gorgon facility in Australia on Monday
- only its third-ever shipment following a series of shutdowns.
The second LNG vessel from the United States entered the
expanded Panama Canal this week on its way to the Pacific Ocean.
The Maran Gas Delphi vessel follows the Maran Gas Appolonia last
week - both cargoes loaded up at Sabine Pass.
The second production line at Sabine Pass has started and
its first cargo is expected to be loaded imminently, according
to LNG trading analysis firm Kpler.
Kpler also said Italy's LNG import terminal at Rovigo came
to a halt on July 30 for unplanned maintenance.
