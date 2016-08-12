MILAN Aug 12 Asian spot liquefied natural gas
(LNG) prices fell for a second week as Pacific producers added
supply and curbs on Nigerian output were to be lifted by the end
of the month, amid thin demand.
Prices for September delivery fell to around $5.60 per
million British thermal units (mmBtu), 20 cents below last
week's levels, with October trading five to 10 cents below
September, sources said.
Two of four cargoes recently sold by Russia's Sakhalin II
plant fetched a price in the high $5 per mmBtu range -
reflecting end-user demand, one trader source said, citing it as
above-market.
Multiple cargoes were offered by Malaysia's state-run
Petronas across September and October, coinciding with the start
of its new floating LNG production facility, one trader said.
Cargo numbers could not be immediately confirmed.
Indonesia is also reportedly offering cargoes.
In Nigeria, Shell declared force majeure on gas supplies to
the Nigeria LNG export plant this week, raising the possibility
of shipment delays or even cancellations owing to inadequate
feedstock.
A source said that up to seven cargoes could be delayed as a
result of the force majeure, with some long-term buyers
potentially already notified of postponements.
"The plan is to lift the force majeure by the end of the
month," the source said.
Elaborating on how Nigeria LNG may apportion cargo
postponements, he said: "I think different (offtake) contracts
will be treated differently. NLNG will take a view on which
cargoes it cancels depending on the underlying prices in each
contract."
Indian Oil Corp. is seeking two cargoes for October delivery
in a tender valid until Aug. 23, while peer Petronet closed a
tender to buy a September cargo on Thursday, sources said.
Steady output from the Chevron-operated Gorgon plant
in Australia has led project partner Exxon Mobil to plan to
market more supply via tenders.
Various sources say stakeholders in Gorgon reported
production at 70 percent of capacity. Winter is shaping up to be
bearish as supply gets back on track from Gorgon - assuming
Angola LNG resumes operations as planned in September, a trade
source said.
A full four-week September shutdown also looms for Cheniere
Energy's Sabine Pass project in Louisiana - including both the
first and second production lines - as Cheniere corrects a
design issue with a process flare, market intelligence firm
Genscape said, citing comments by Cheniere management.
As short-covering demand by trading firms lessens, supplies
are having to fall back on relatively thin end-user demand,
helping explain price declines, another trader said.
(Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; Editing by Susan Thomas)