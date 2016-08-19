MILAN Aug 19 Asian spot liquefied natural gas
(LNG) prices edged lower on a slew of new supply tenders and as
Argentina moved to cancel and delay previously agreed purchases,
but rallying oil and Nigerian disruptions held deeper losses at
bay.
Prices for October delivery traded around $5.50 per million
British thermal units, five cents below last week's levels, with
September also more or less level-pegging, trading sources said.
"In light of supply coming on stream I'd be more bearish
than bullish but at the same time there are bids there at
$5.50," one trading source said, adding that by early next week
prices should come off.
Supply at first glance looks abundant. In Australia alone,
Exxon Mobil has put up for sale a September cargo at
Gorgon with Conoco Phillips' Darwin project offering two, plus a
single shipment from North West Shelf.
Two September cargoes from Trinidad are up for grabs as are
supplies from Indonesia's Donggi Senoro, as well as Abu Dhabi,
and even Algeria's Sonatrach is scouting out spot buyers,
industry sources said.
In Argentina where state-run energy buyer Enarsa is
grappling with oversupply following a spate of recent tender
purchases, traders reported cargo cancellations as well as
delivery postponements.
"For players that are supplying Bahia Blanca (terminal)
those sellers are having the most intensive discussions about
diverting or cancelling cargoes, and at Escobar less so because
it is more difficult to divert," the first trading source said.
Enarsa has already cancelled two LNG shipments, as well as
having postponed imports on other supply, as talks continue on
further supply, he said.
Unusually, prices have hardly reacted. Instead, traders
point to counter-balancing factors including a 10 percent jump
in Brent crude oil prices since last week, plus demand from Gail
India and Japan's Kansai Electric.
Force majeure on gas supplies to Nigeria LNG has hit one oil
major particularly hard, sources say, prompting replacement
buying, which in a logistically-determined market like LNG can
leave only a few tenable alternatives available.
Differences between lean and rich cargoes, as well as
loading dates that must fit into delivery schedules, mean the
oil major may only be able to replace lost Nigerian supply from
a limited number of sources.
(Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic; Editing by Susan Thomas)