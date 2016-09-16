By Oleg Vukmanovic
| MILAN, Sept 16
MILAN, Sept 16 Liquefied natural gas (LNG) spot
prices in Asia were static this week as the region's producers
put up six new shipments for sale while price support came from
a U.S. outage and potential post-earthquake demand from South
Korea.
Prices for October delivery traded only marginally lower at
$5.50 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), with November
levels around 5-10 cents higher.
On supply, Exxon Mobil offered one October cargo from
Australia's Gorgon liquefaction unit. Indonesia's Bontang plant
had three shipments for November-December and Russia's Sakhalin
II was marketing two November-loading cargoes.
Angola's liquefaction facility is due to return from
maintenance this month, with two vessels -- the Lobito and Soyo
-- converging on the site.
However, Cheniere Energy is shutting its two-train Sabine
Pass production plant in Louisiana for four-weeks of planned
maintenance.
On the demand side, Mexico tendered to buy one cargo for
Oct. 4 delivery.
Dealers, meanwhile, are watching for signs of LNG demand
from South Korea, which took offline four reactors with a
combined capacity of 2,770 megawatts after two earthquakes
struck the country's southeast.
"There has been little sign of new demand so far, but I
suppose it is technically bullish," one LNG trader said.
Glencore sold a cargo to Kuwait for November delivery in the
mid-$5 per mmBtu range, traders said.
Another major source of demand is Egyptian Natural Gas
Holding (EGAS), now considering offers for a three-cargo
purchase tender it launched last week.
EGAS is widely perceived to be readying a long-delayed
120-cargo tender for delivery next year, the world's biggest
ever tender, traders say.
Short of U.S. dollars and awaiting cash infusions from the
International Monetary Fund and others, Egypt could be delaying
the tender until October, traders said.
While concerns over EGAS's ability to pay suppliers are
widespread, traders remain confident of a huge tender turnout
given its unprecedented scale and glum market conditions
elsewhere.
(Editing by David Goodman)