By Oleg Vukmanovic
| MILAN, Sept 23
MILAN, Sept 23 Asian liquefied natural gas (LNG)
gas prices rose this week on renewed Indian demand and prospects
of South Korea ramping up term supplies from Qatar to replace
lost nuclear output.
Prices for November delivery traded at $5.75 per million
British thermal units (mmBtu), up around 15 cents from last week
- helped by a surge in gas prices at Britain's benchmark gas
market which increasingly sways Asian LNG markets.
This week, front-month gas prices at the UK hub rallied 12
percent to 27 pence per therm, or $4.80 per mmBtu, amid
unprecedented levels of trading volatility caused by the
shutdown of a major underground gas storage site in June.
Gail India seeks five cargoes for October-December delivery
while other Indian importers are also said to be negotiating
deliveries.
A trader, however, said price-sensitive Indian importers are
nearing their cutoff points, potentially resulting in tenders
going unawarded - and dampening prices in the process.
"People are saying India is struggling to accept higher
demand at current import prices," he said, adding that supply
remains healthy overall.
Dealers continue to watch for higher LNG imports from South
Korea, which took offline four reactors with a combined capacity
of 2,770 megawatts following an earthquake this month.
Owing to government restrictions, the biggest importer Korea
Gas Corp may find it hard to contract replacement gas via spot
markets, leading traders to believe it will instead ramp up
imports from long-term suppliers such as Qatar, which has begun
scaling back deliveries to Europe.
Korea Gas Corp already was talking to suppliers about upping
deliveries for winter after strong air conditioning demand in
summer depleted domestic stockpiles, traders have said, with the
latest nuclear outages only adding to demand.
Cheniere Energy's Sabine Pass export facility in the United
States has shut for four weeks of planned maintenance, though
Royal Dutch Shell's Maran Gas Sparta vessel is nearing the plant
and could load a cargo held in Sabine's storage tanks.
Angola LNG has returned from a multi-month outage with the
offer of a cargo to be loaded onto the Sonangol Sambizanga
tanker on Sept. 25-27.
Egypt chose Glencore, Trafigura and B.B. Energy to supply a
total of three cargoes following a tender.
A spokesman for B.B. Energy confirmed that it was awarded
the December shipment. The firm recently hired trader Navin
Ganesh, who is based in Houston, Texas, from Trafigura.
