* Gorgon LNG output may have restarted Friday-source
* India, Mexico tenders support demand
* Angola liquefaction plant restarts with tender launch
* Egypt draws interest; credit risks push traders to fore
By Oleg Vukmanovic
MILAN, Nov 11 Asian spot liquefied natural gas
(LNG) prices rose this week as production at the giant Gorgon
facility in Australia was shut briefly and as scattered pockets
of demand emerged.
The price of LNG for December delivery was 10 cents higher
at $7.30 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) this week,
with January fetching a 10 cent premium to December.
UK December gas declined two percent during the
week, potentially capping Asian gains, while traders worked to
manoeuvre cargoes from north-west European terminals to Asia as
regional price spreads widened.
Chevron's $54 billion Gorgon plant was shut as part of a
brief unplanned outage that has delayed a handful of shipments
but avoided cancellations, several trade sources said.
It marks the project's third shutdown since it started up in
March, limiting its output at a time of relatively low spot LNG
prices.
Chevron did not immediately return requests for comment.
A trader briefed by a project shareholder said the plant was
due to resume output just days after being taken offline, while
a second source said it was due to restart on Friday, but could
not confirm whether it had.
He said the shutdown was caused by work on the acid removal
unit - which Chevron had blamed in June for triggering a lengthy
plant shutdown following a gas leak.
"Around five cargoes were delayed for a couple of days but
none were cancelled," the trader said.
PetroChina is to export its first LNG from Cheniere Energy's
Sabine Pass plant on the U.S. Gulf Coast on Nov. 14, using the
Wilpride tanker.
Meanwhile, Gail India launched a buy tender to secure two
cargoes for delivery in January-February with bids due on Nov.
17. The bidding deadline for a December delivery
Gail sought expired on Thursday, a trader said, though it is
unclear if that tender was awarded.
Mexico is seeking to take a cargo in early December.
Information was slow to surface about a sell tender by
Russia's Sakhalin II, which is offering multiple cargoes. Some
trade sources said it could be difficult to confirm the details
as only the plant's existing customers were eligible to bid.
Angola LNG took traders off guard by returning earlier than
expected from a maintenance outage that began in late October.
It is offering a shipment loading on Nov. 15-17 with bids
due by Nov. 16.
Concerns over Egypt's worsening credit outlook are pushing
risk-averse producers to strike up alliances with trading houses
in a bid to still participate in Egypt's bumper 96-cargo tender
while reducing the risks. Participation in the tender was still
high though,
Trade houses such as Trafigura, Glencore, Vitol and
newcomers such as Oman Trading International and B.B. Energy,
among others, are said to be poised to benefit from producers'
reluctance to take direct exposure, traders said.
(Reporting by Oleg Vukmanovic,; Editing by Mark Potter)