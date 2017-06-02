June 2 Asian spot LNG prices edged lower this
week as the early restart of Chevron's Gorgon production
facility in Australia weighed on sentiment, projects offered
supply and demand from Japan stayed weak.
Spot prices for July delivery LNG-AS were assessed at
$5.40 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), down 5 cents
from last week.
"The market is coming off as supply is doing well and demand
is mostly covered," a Singapore-based trader said.
The early restart of Gorgon's first production line on
Wednesday provided an unexpected boost to Asian supplies after
operator Chevron initially estimated the outage would last until
mid-June.
Project stakeholder Exxon Mobil launched a tender to sell
one cargo for delivery in the second half of June days before
news of the facility's restart was made public.
"The Gorgon sell tender came as a surprise," a second
Singapore-based trading source said, adding that a recent
Nigerian tender offering three June-loading cargoes was also
unexpected.
Nigeria LNG launched the tender last week.
The various supply tenders from Angola, Nigeria and
Australia, which offered June-loading cargoes, came amid muted
summer demand from north Asian buyers.
"The Japanese are all filled up. They have left over
supplies from a mild winter," the second Singapore trader said.
Any downside to Asia spot prices could be capped by
relatively firm European demand, including in Spain, traders
said.
Results from the Nigerian and Angolan sell tender are
expected to emerge in the coming days, but Asian LNG market
participants said it was unlikely that the cargoes would be sold
to Asia given the strength in Atlantic prices.
