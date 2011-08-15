LONDON Aug 15 (The following story appeared in the August 13 issue of International Financing Review, a Thomson Reuters publication).

The global syndicated loan market is slowing, with $112.5 billion of merger and acquisition (M&A) loans for highly-rated companies and leveraged loans for riskier "junk" companies sitting on banks' books.

Banks' ability to derisk by syndicating the loans has been reduced by extreme market volatility and a lack of senior decision-makers during the holiday period.

The combination of heavy deal flow, as a result of an upturn in M&A and leveraged lending for private equity buyouts, and uncertainty about the deteriorating macroeconomic picture is making it difficult for lenders to predict how the market and investors will react in September.

The global market has $70 billion of M&A loans for highly-rated investment-grade companies to place if all of the M&A trades complete and $43.15 billion of leveraged loans to syndicate, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The US market - the largest and most active market in the world - has the most exposure, with $55.2 billion of high-grade M&A and leveraged loans to sell, followed by Europe, with $37.25 billion of loans, and Asia, with $20 billion.

The timing of the crisis is also creating concern about second-half deal flow, particularly in the hard-hit EMEA market, where banks are focusing on pushing through deals that were launched some time ago but subsequently stalled.

"The pipeline is empty and the second half is toast. All of my origination colleagues are working and pretending that it's happening, but I don't see a meaningful recovery this year. I'm sure it'll be better than it is in September and October, but it couldn't be much worse," a senior London-based syndicator said.

M&A FINANCEABLE, LEVERAGED LOANS HIT

Banks are still very keen to lend to M&A loans for highly rated companies. Financing is available but some of the deals may fail to complete due to the slumping equity prices of target companies and wild volatility may encourage would-be buyers to hang fire.

The global leveraged loan market for more indebted leveraged companies, including private equity buyouts, is most affected by the panic that swept the markets last week as downgrade fears spread to France, sparking a run on French bank stocks.

"With the current volatility, leveraged underwriting will be impacted, but investment-grade companies with a proven track record of being able to access different capital products will be fine," said Volkhardt Kruse, head of syndication and sales at Commerzbank.

The Transatlantic leveraged loan markets are in the grip of a more serious market correction with $38.65 billion of deals still to sell, including $27.4 billion of US leveraged loans and $11.25 billion of European leveraged loans.

The US leveraged loan market has joined a slowdown that started in Europe about a month ago as the struggle over the US debt ceiling prompted Standard & Poor's to downgrade the US to Double A+ from Triple A.

The top 100 most widely held leveraged loans in the US slumped 3.38 points to 92.97 between August 4 and last Thursday, while Europe's secondary loan prices dropped 2.86 points to 91.81 during the same period.

This reduces banks' ability to sell loans without heavy discounts in the primary market on both sides of the Atlantic, as the secondary market offers better value.

The European leveraged loan market has already been trying to work through its overhang of deals, but the US market has a larger $27 billion overhang to deal with, as many deals were postponed for post Labor Day syndications in early September.

The deals may require some painful and expensive discounts for arranging banks to clear the market, particularly in Europe's less liquid leveraged loan market.

The 1.34 billion euro buyout loan for French electrical and mechanical engineering group Spie had to make three changes before allocating last week - increasing margins by 50 bps, widening an OID to 97 from 99 and making four major adjustments to the loan documentation.

PUSHING AHEAD WITH M&A

The picture is brighter for M&A loans for high-grade companies and banks are pushing ahead with large M&A financings on both sides of the Atlantic.

The $3.7 billion financing package backing International Paper's bid for Temple Inland was launched in the US last week. Express Scripts is also making progress with a $5.5 billion pro rata tranche backing its acquisition of Medco Health Solutions , which is still in the market.

However, US cleaning products giant Ecolab's offer to buy water treatment services company Nalco Holding is not backed by committed financing and could be vulnerable in the current environment, banking sources said.

In EMEA, global brewer SABMiller is also forging ahead with a jumbo M&A loan backing a fresh bid for Fosters . The company is arranging the deal itself and is inviting other banks to join advisers JP Morgan, Royal Bank of Scotland and Morgan Stanley. (Reporting by Tessa Walsh)