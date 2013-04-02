LONDON, April 2 Global manufacturing expanded at
a slightly quicker pace in March, helped by factories in the
United States and China, according to a business survey on
Tuesday.
The JPMorgan Global Manufacturing PMI rose to 51.2 in March
from 50.9 in February, holding above the 50 mark that divides
growth and decline for a third month.
"Indexes of output and new orders rose slightly to levels
consistent with moderate, stable growth in global production,"
said David Hensley, director of global economics coordination at
JPMorgan.
More than a quarter of the survey is weighted by Markit's
relatively new U.S. manufacturing PMI, which suggested factory
growth picked up in March - in contrast to the closely-watched
ISM number that on Monday showed slowing growth.
European factories, however, proved to be a drag on the
global manufacturing economy last month, JPMorgan said.