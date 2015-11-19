LONDON Nov 19 The global stock market sell off
in late summer was one of the most dramatic bouts of risk
aversion in recent history, with only the 1987 crash and 2008
crisis triggering greater cross-border selling, Barclays said on
Thursday.
Barclays calculates that non-residents' equity sales from
mid-August to the end of September amounted to an annualised 1.1
percent of U.S., euro zone, emerging market and Japanese market
capitalization.
The 12 percent slide in global stocks over that period was
fed by aggressive selling from overseas investors that was on a
par with the euro zone sovereign debt crisis in 2011 and the
response to the first Gulf War in 1990.
In September alone investors repatriated $28 billion of U.S.
equities, $25 billion of Japanese equities and $13 billion of
emerging market stocks, Barclays said, adding that repatriation
on such a scale usually takes place in times of stress.
"The scale of the recent exit is on a par with the one
associated with the sovereign debt crisis in 2011, and prior to
that, the first Gulf War in 1990," it said.
"Only the stock market crash in 1987 and the financial
crisis of 2008 have had a bigger impact on non-resident
investors."
Fears over China's economic and financial health gripped
global markets in late summer, with the Dow Jones Industrial
Average falling more than 1,000 points at one stage on
Aug. 24.
But bouts of heavy selling by non-resident investors such as
this are usually followed by above-average returns, Barclays
said.
It forecasts that a recovery in global earnings growth in
2016 will trump rising U.S. interest rates, meaning another
positive year for equities, particularly in the euro zone and
Japan.
Barclays expects total returns of 9 percent globally,
comprised of 16 percent in euro zone stocks, 11 percent in
Japan, 10 percent in Britain and emerging markets, and the
United States underperforming with 7 percent.
(Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)