LONDON Feb 8 The price of bitcoin fell from
one-month highs on Wednesday after sources at bitcoin exchanges
in China said the People's Bank of China had summoned some
smaller exchanges to a closed-door meeting.
The central bank announced last month it was investigating
trading at some of the biggest Chinese players to fend off
market risks.
Market participants worry Beijing will seek to clamp down on
domestic bitcoin trading as it seeks to stem a flow of capital
out of the country that has put pressure on the yuan.
A Bloomberg report on Wednesday's meeting coincided with an
early 4 percent fall in the global price of bitcoin before it
recovered in morning trade in Europe.
By 1425 GMT it was trading 1 percent - or around $10.40 -
lower on the day at $1,042.79.
