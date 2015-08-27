FRANKFURT Aug 27 The alarming scale of China's
economic slowdown is pushing European exporters to accelerate a
move into premium goods and services, sacrificing volumes if
necessary to sustain margins.
As Chinese rivals gain expertise in areas from elevators to
healthcare to sweeteners while unexpectedly weak demand exposes
yet more unneeded supply, prices are falling even in areas
foreign suppliers thought were insulated from local competition.
A Chinese interest rate cut and loosening of bank lending
restrictions this week designed to boost lending to Chinese
businesses underscored Beijing's determination to stimulate
local consumption and production.
The move, on the heels of a surprise yuan devaluation two
weeks ago, has further unnerved investors who bought into the
growth stories of European exporters dependent on China.
German industrial group ThyssenKrupp, Dutch
healthcare and consumer group Philips and British food
ingredients group Tate & Lyle are among those adjusting
for lower growth and a new intensity in price wars.
"The message which we have given the team in China is the
following: You need to move up your margin," ThyssenKrupp Chief
Executive Heinrich Hiesinger told analysts this month, referring
to the group's elevator business, its most profitable unit.
"If they have the risk that the growth or the market would
force that margin going down, then they would get the message:
Be more selective, because we do not want you to dilute."
ThyssenKrupp depends on China for 16 percent of sales at its
elevator unit, which makes both high-end lifts and escalators
for commercial buildings and mass-market elevators for
residential property, where the market is coming out of a slump.
In the midst of the market turmoil on Wednesday ThyssenKrupp
said it was increasing its stake in a joint elevators venture
that caters mainly for the Chinese market.
MANAGING THE MIX
As Chinese national champions like telecoms giant Huawei
, trainmaker CRRC and power generation
equipment maker Shanghai Electric have grown,
foreign rivals have retreated to higher ground or left.
Denmark's Vestas is focusing on producing higher
quality wind turbines for the Chinese market after failing in a
decade of attempts to make inroads at the lower end, which is
flush with cheaper locally made turbines.
The chief executive of German wind turbine maker Senvion
told Reuters this week he had no plans to enter China, the
world's biggest market by new installations. "As a sales market,
you will have to look at other regions," he said.
Solar power, too - a key strategic industry for China - is a
closed shop for foreign suppliers, and in coal power generation,
which produces most of China's electricity, Chinese suppliers
dominate the market.
A rise in Chinese competition has sometimes come from
unexpected quarters.
Tate & Lyle is refocusing its sucralose artificial sweetener
business on customers that care about quality, safety and
provenance more than price after prices were hammered by a glut
of cheaper product from China.
Late last year, Tate & Lyle forecast sucralose prices would
fall 25 percent year on year as it had to renegotiate supply
contracts at lower prices to protect share from Chinese rivals.
In July, it said it was "managing the mix between volume and
margin very, very carefully right now".
Barclays analyst James Stettler said: "Telecoms, rail, power
generation and transmission are pretty much all Chinese. The big
question is now what happens in healthcare equipment."
TECHNOLOGY TRANSFER
Healthcare is a key area in which China wants to promote its
homegrown medical devices and create incentives for medical
institutions to use locally made products.
Beijing wants to reduce soaring healthcare costs while
improving the health of its 1.4 billion people.
The medical equipment devices market, worth an estimated 212
billion yuan ($33 billion) in 2013, is dominated by foreign
players such as Siemens, General Electric,
Philips and Toshiba.
"We see the market slowdown. Obviously, we also see there
the emergence of local competitors that nibble at the market
share... and I think that is what all major companies will have
to reckon with," Philips CEO Frans van Houten said last month.
Chinese providers like Mindray Medical International
and China Resources Wandong Medical Equipment Co. Ltd
are mainly making their presence felt in simpler
imaging devices such as ultrasound machines so far.
But with technology transfer thanks to joint ventures that
most foreign firms set up to produce in China, foreign suppliers
cannot hope to keep indefinitely their ownership of the market
for high-end computed tomography or magnetic resonance imaging.
Most foreign firms with significant Chinese operations have
such joint ventures: certain industries like automaking require
them, while other companies see JVs as a way to local market
knowledge, government connections or distribution channels.
Siemens Chief Executive Joe Kaeser described the dilemma
last month, explaining why Siemens continued to partner with
Shanghai Electric despite the Chinese company's having become
more of a direct competitor.
Shanghai Electric owns a 40 percent stake in Italian power
engineering group Ansaldo Energia, which is now seen as
favourite to buy assets being shed by Siemens' rival Alstom
as part of a bigger Alstom-GE deal.
Kaeser told sceptical analysts: "We continue with a very
close partnership with Shanghai Electric because the better
technology you offer the more welcome you are as a partner,
especially in China."
($1 = 6.4095 Chinese yuan renminbi)
