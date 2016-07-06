(Fixes word order in 7th paragraph)
* Stock markets fall back across the board
* Pound hurtles below $1.30 to weakest since 1985
* U.S. long-dated Treasury yields hit new all-time lows
* Chinese markets rise as yuan hits 5-1/2-year low
By Dion Rabouin
NEW YORK, July 6 U.S. stocks reversed early
losses on Wednesday but fears of instability in the European
Union and prolonged global stagnation sent bourses in most parts
of the globe lower as Britain's pound sank below $1.30 for the
first time in more than three decades.
Wall Street turned upward to show modest gains after the
release of positive U.S. economic data and a turn higher in oil
prices.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 32.56 points,
or 0.18 percent, to 17,873.18, the S&P 500 gained 5.85
points, or 0.28 percent, to 2,094.4 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 28.30 points, or 0.59 percent, to 4,851.20.
U.S. Treasury yields also rose after Institute for Supply
Management (ISM) data showed growth in the U.S. service sector
increased in June at the fastest pace in seven months.
The report showed that "even though the (Federal Reserve) is
almost certainly going to be on hold for a sustained period due
to the Brexit thing, the U.S. economy continues to do relatively
well," said Luke Bartholomew, an investment manager at Aberdeen
Asset Management in London.
Longer-dated Treasury yields earlier hit record lows, with
10-year U.S. Treasury yields and 30-year yields
falling to all-time lows of 1.321 percent and 2.098
percent respectively.
The rise in U.S. stocks countered losses in Europe,
emerging markets and most of Asia,
which all fell more than 1 percent, as international investors
favored safe-haven plays over riskier assets like stocks.
MSCI's all-world stock index fell 0.55
percent.
Traditional safe havens largely held gains with gold
rising to a more than two-year high and the yen soaring to a
3-1/2-year high against the British pound, and to
two-week peaks versus the dollar and euro.
Henderson Global, Columbia Threadneedle and UK Canada Life
on Wednesday became the latest British commercial property funds
to suspend trading, joining three others worth about 10 billion
pounds, in the first sign of markets seizing up since Britain's
vote to exit the EU.
That was a warning sign for investors, Aberdeen's
Bartholomew said.
"Investors are continuing to digest the implications of
Brexit and while, yes, monetary policy remains easy there are
still these other shocks, which the U.S. is largely insulated
from but they still affect risk sentiment," he said.
Money markets are pricing in a good chance of a cut in one
or more of the Bank of England's official interest rates to zero
within the next three months. Sterling fell as low as
$1.2798 in Asian trading before recovering to $1.2886.
China, which has been steadily weakening the yuan
while eyes are fixed on Europe, allowed its currency to fall to
another 5-1/2-year low against the dollar overnight.
The easing has helped China's bourses remain in positive
territory with the Shanghai Composite Index adding 0.4
percent for a fourth straight day of gains and the blue-chip
CSI300 index rising 0.3 percent, its eighth straight
rise.
Oil prices rose after a two-day decline lured buyers back.
Brent crude futures were up 0.75 percent to $48.31 a
barrel. U.S. crude futures rose 0.95 percent to $47.06.
(Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Additional reporting by Patrick
Graham in London; Editing by James Dalgleish)