FRANKFURT Jan 21 European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on Thursday that the bank was closely watching developments on financial markets but was confident that the European banking sector is stronger than it was before the financial crisis.

"So far, we have seen that they (the banks) stand pretty resilient," he said.

"We have not seen so far the potential for instability the likes of which we saw in the pre-crisis times," Draghi said at a news conference.

