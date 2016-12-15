LONDON Dec 15 The euro slid almost 1 percent against the dollar to its lowest level since January 2003 on Thursday, as the greenback surged across the board after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised its forecast for rises in interest rates next year.

As traders arrived at their desks in New York, the single currency fell as low as $1.0430, breaking past levels which have held several times since March of last year and leaving it more than 2 cents lower than before the Fed statement on Wednesday. (Reporting by Jemima Kelly and Patrick Graham)