By David Gaffen
NEW YORK, Oct 28 U.S. bond yields rose and
stocks sold off after a U.S. Federal Reserve statement following
its two-day policy meeting made it clear that the world's
largest central bank still sees a December rate increase as a
possibility.
The Fed kept U.S. rates at their long-term record lows, but
what stood out in the statement was a specific reference to
conditions necessary "to raise the target range at its next
meeting." It said it will assess progress towards maximum
employment and two percent inflation, same as its September
statement, but the reference to a particular meeting is rare for
the Fed.
Wall Street gave up most of its gains in the wake of the
statement, while bond yields rose, particularly in the short end
of the yield curve, in anticipation of tighter policy.
"The statement is as expected. We knew they weren't raising
but they had to move away from dovish statement that focused on
China and Asia last time and grease the skids for a December
increase," said Paul Schatz, president and chief investment
officer at Heritage Capital in Woodbridge, Connecticut.
Markets currently see around a 47 percent chance it will
raise rates this year, and the Fed has made it clear that the
data will determine the policy. Still, markets took a more
hawkish view of the Fed's statement.
The two-year Treasury note fell 5/32 of a point to boost its
yield to 0.72 percent, its highest in a month. Five- and
three-year yields also hit one-month highs. The dollar rallied
more than 1 percent against the euro.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 15.76 points,
or 0.09 percent, to 17,597.19, the S&P 500 gained 3.05
points, or 0.15 percent, to 2,068.94 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 9.40 points, or 0.19 percent, to 5,039.54.
The dollar index was close to a 2-1/2-month high at
96.61 as the ECB's easing hints kept the euro pinned at $1.1080
and the yen barely budged at 120.50 yen to the dollar.
Oil rebounded from earlier losses after the U.S. Department
of Energy's Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed less
stockpiling of resources than some feared. Brent gained 4.6
percent to $48.97 a barrel while U.S. crude gained 5.8 percent
to $45.87 a barrel.
European shares gained 1.1 percent.
ECB SIGNAL
Sweden's Riksbank was the latest central bank to boost
stimulus through monetary policy, adding another $7.6 billion to
its asset-buying program.
The move underscored just how much the Fed would be going
against the flow if it raised rates, and stands as the first
reaction to what looks set to be another increase in stimulus
from the European Central Bank in December.
The move sent Sweden's 10-year government bond yields to
two-month lows and pushed Stockholm's stock market
towards a two-month high. The crown also briefly hit a two-month
low against the euro before a rebound.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
fell 0.9 percent as Shanghai stocks lost
1.7 percent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 0.8 percent and
Indonesia's dropped 1.4 percent.
Tokyo's Nikkei rose 0.6 percent on bargain hunting
following the previous day's fall.
