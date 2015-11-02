* Wall St advances after sturdy manufacturing data
* European stocks rise on data; China drives Asia lower
* Dollar drops vs euro; oil dips on China
By Sinead Carew
NEW YORK, Nov 2 U.S. stocks climbed on Monday
after mixed U.S. economic data and slightly
stronger-than-expected German factory activity helped European
stocks, even as weak Chinese data pushed down Asian markets and
crude oil prices.
While data showed U.S. manufacturing activity slowed in
October for a fourth month to a 2-1/2-year low, a rise in new
orders offered hope. Also, construction spending rose in
September to the highest in 7-1/2 years.
U.S. stocks were led by energy and healthcare sectors as
investors bought up more risky investments and some short
sellers were forced to cover bets, said Michael James, managing
director of equity trading at Wedbush Securities in Los Angeles.
"The upward trend that was put in place last week has
continued to gain steam," said James. "I don't necessarily think
there's a specific catalyst for it today. Risk appetite has
clearly increased."
But he noted that the direction could easily change as more
U.S. companies are due to report earnings and investors await a
key jobs report this week.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 165.22 points,
or 0.94 percent, to 17,828.76, the S&P 500 gained 24.69
points, or 1.19 percent, to 2,104.05 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 73.40 points, or 1.45 percent, to 5,127.15.
Activity in Germany's powerful manufacturing sector dipped
last month from September but beat economists' early estimates,
helping European stocks. That helped the pan-European
FTSEurofirst 300 stocks index close up 0.3 percent,
with Germany's Dax ending up 0.9 percent.
China's factory activity fell for an eighth month in
October, albeit at a slower pace, pointing to continued
sluggishness in the world's second-largest economy.
Oil prices slid on the prospect of weak Chinese demand and
record-high Russian production. U.S. crude settled
down 1 percent at $46.14 a barrel while Brent crude
settled down 1.6 percent at $48.79.
Worries over slowing growth in China had rattled financial
markets in recent months despite steps by the Chinese
authorities to stimulate the economy.
MSCI's main Asia-Pacific index, which tracks
shares in key markets in the region, touched its lowest in two
and a half weeks after the China data.
Bond yields rose on the prospect of higher U.S. interest
rates, after the Federal Reserve left the door open last week to
a first increase since 2006 in December.
Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields hit their
highest in over five weeks, while shorter-dated yields hit their
highest in over six weeks on continued expectations of a
possible Fed rate hike.
"People have come to the realization that the Fed is kind of
hell-bent on getting to a liftoff," said Robbert van Batenburg,
director of flow strategy at Societe Generale in New York. A
hike is expected to hurt Treasuries prices, which move inversely
to yields.
Gold hit its lowest since early October on bets of a
Fed rate rise.
The dollar gained back some ground against the euro, which
rose earlier after comments from two members of the European
Central Bank's governing council lowered expectations for a
boost in its stimulus program.
The dollar was down 0.02 percent against a basket of major
currencies while the euro was up 0.05 percent
against the dollar.
