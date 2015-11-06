* U.S. payrolls beat estimates; Fed rate hike probability
rises
* Dollar jumps 1 percent, U.S. bonds yields also rise
* Oil falls; strong dollar boosts cost for foreigners
* U.S. stocks rebound to close flat to higher
* European shares gain on dollar, led by exporters
(Adds close of U.S. markets)
By Herbert Lash
NEW YORK, Nov 6 The dollar jumped to a
seven-month high on Friday, pushing oil prices lower, and
short-term U.S. bond yields rose to the highest in five years
after strong U.S. jobs data bolstered expectations the Federal
Reserve will raise interest rates in December.
Nonfarm payrolls increased 271,000 in October, the largest
gain since last December, while average hourly earnings rose a
respectable 9 cents, the U.S. Labor Department said. The
unemployment rate fell to 5.0 percent, the lowest since April
2008 and in a range many Fed officials consider to be full
employment.
The robust report boosted the likelihood the Fed will raise
rates before year's end, which would be the first increase in
almost a decade and end seven years of easy monetary policy.
"This is a blow-out number," said Kevin Giddis, head of
fixed-income capital markets at Raymond James in Memphis,
Tennessee. "There's a pretty strong feeling that the Fed is
going to hike rates a quarter of a point in December."
The dollar index of six major trading currencies hit
a high of 99.345, its strongest since mid-April. It was last up
1.26 percent at 99.170.
Kathy Lien, managing director at BK Asset Management in New
York, said: "You're going to see a renewed appetite for U.S.
dollars."
The euro fell to $1.708, its lowest since April, and
last traded down 1.31 percent at $1.0738.
The dollar rose to 123.26 yen, its highest since Aug.
21, and last traded at 123.21, up 1.21 percent.
Oil prices fell for a third straight day, posting their
third weekly decline in four, as the strong dollar makes
commodities denominated in the greenback more expensive to
holders of other currencies.
Brent, the global benchmark, settled down 56 cents
at $47.42 a barrel. U.S. crude slid 91 cents to settle at
$44.29.
Yields on U.S. government debt soared.
U.S. two-year yields hit 0.958 percent, their
highest since May 2010, on the expectations of a December rate
hike. Benchmark 10-year yields hit a three-month
high of 2.349 percent, and last traded to yield 2.3289 percent.
Global equity markets were mixed. European shares were
higher, but a measure of worldwide stock performance was lower.
U.S. stocks mostly rebounded after trading lower earlier in the
day.
MSCI's all-country world index fell 0.47
percent.
European stocks rose on the stronger dollar, which lifted
export-oriented shares like autos. The pan-European FTSEurofirst
300 index closed up 0.27 percent at 1,498.99, while
Germany's export-heavy DAX gained 0.92 percent.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 46.9 points, or
0.26 percent, to 17,910.33. The S&P 500 fell 0.73 point,
or 0.03 percent, to 2,099.2 while the Nasdaq Composite
added 19.38 points, or 0.38 percent, to 5,147.12.
Stock investors have been torn by the prospect of a Fed
tightening and the economic outlook, said Brad McMillan, chief
investment officer at Commonwealth Financial in Waltham,
Massachusetts.
But the unemployment report shows that a recent soft spot in
jobs data did not indicate a trend, McMillan said.
"The economy is now strong enough to take a slowdown and to
continue to move forward strongly," he said, "and that's
actually very encouraging for the next 12 to 18 months or so
because it says we got some very strong momentum here."
(Reporting by Herbert Lash; Additional reporting by Sam
Forgione; Editing by Leslie Adler and James Dalgleish)