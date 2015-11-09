* Wall Street stocks down more than 1 percent
By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Nov 9 World equity indexes dropped on
Monday as disappointing trade data in world No. 2 economy China
stoked concerns over weakening global growth, while oil prices
slipped.
All three major U.S. stock indexes were down more than 1
percent, while European shares closed 1.1 percent lower.
Fresh builds at the delivery point for U.S. crude futures
also dragged down oil prices, offsetting bullish OPEC demand
projections.
Data showed China's October exports fell for a fourth month,
while imports also dropped, leaving the nation with a record
high trade surplus of $61.64 billion. The United
States is one of China's biggest trade partners.
Also not boding well for world growth, the Organization for
Economic Co-operation and Development cut its 2015 global growth
forecast again. But it said the U.S. Federal Reserve should
raise interest rates as the U.S. economic recovery gains steam.
Recent economic data including Friday's U.S. jobs report has
boosted bets for a December rate hike by the Fed, which has
added to volatility in U.S. stocks.
"There are short-term, myopic concerns about a Fed rate
hike," said Jake Dollarhide, chief executive officer of Longbow
Asset Management in Tulsa, Oklahoma, which has about $50 million
in assets under management.
"Bond and stock prices will decline when the Fed makes that
first announcement, but ultimately, stocks will thrive because
it will prove the U.S. economy is healthy enough to stand on its
own," Dollarhide said.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 199.29 points,
or 1.11 percent, to 17,711.04, the S&P 500 lost 23.59
points, or 1.12 percent, to 2,075.61 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 61.86 points, or 1.2 percent, to 5,085.26.
Growth sectors, including energy and consumer
discretionaries, led the decline.
"Market participants are of the view (after strong U.S. jobs
data on Friday) that the worries about the global economy are
overdone but then this weekend we saw some disappointment in the
China exports," said Emile Cardon, a strategist at Rabobank in
the Netherlands.
MSCI's all-country world index fell 0.9
percent, while European shares closed down 1.1
percent.
Shares in Portugal, where an agreement between leftist
parties to work together to form a government unnerved
investors, led the European market lower.
In the oil market, Brent crude for December delivery
fell 23 cents to settle at $47.19 a barrel, while December U.S.
crude fell 42 cents to settle at $43.87 after falling
nearly 5 percent last week.
Investors took profits on the greenback's surge last week
backed by a surprisingly strong jobs report, causing the dollar
to fall against major currencies.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against
a basket of major currencies, fell after earlier approaching a
6-1/2-month high. The index was last down 0.2 percent at 98.978.
U.S. Treasuries prices extended recent losses as traders
raised bets the Fed will raise rates in December.
Benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes were down
4/32 in price with a yield of 2.349 percent. The 10-year yield
earlier touched 2.377 percent, the highest intraday since July
21.
"People are really buying into the December rate-hike
story," said Gennadiy Goldberg, interest rates strategist at TD
Securities in New York.
