By Caroline Valetkevitch
NEW YORK, Nov 9 World equity indexes dropped on
Monday as disappointing trade data in world No. 2 economy China
stoked concerns over weakening global growth, while oil prices
extended losses for a fourth day.
All three major U.S. stock indexes fell about 1 percent,
while European shares closed 1.1 percent lower.
Fresh builds of supply at the delivery point for U.S. crude
futures also dragged down oil prices, offsetting bullish OPEC
demand projections.
Data showed China's October exports fell for a fourth month,
while imports also dropped, leaving it with a record high trade
surplus of $61.64 billion. The United States is one
of China's biggest trade partners.
Also not boding well for world growth, the Organization for
Economic Co-operation and Development cut its 2015 global growth
forecast again. But it said the Federal Reserve should raise
interest rates as the U.S. economic recovery gains steam.
Recent economic data including Friday's U.S. jobs report has
boosted bets for a December rate hike by the Fed, and that has
added to volatility in U.S. stocks.
"There are short-term, myopic concerns about a Fed rate
hike," said Jake Dollarhide, chief executive officer of Longbow
Asset Management in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
"Bond and stock prices will decline when the Fed makes that
first announcement, but, ultimately, stocks will thrive because
it will prove the U.S. economy is healthy enough to stand on its
own," Dollarhide said.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 179.85 points,
or 1 percent, to 17,730.48, the S&P 500 lost 20.62
points, or 0.98 percent, to 2,078.58 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 51.82 points, or 1.01 percent, to 5,095.30.
Growth sectors, including energy and consumer
discretionaries, led the decline.
"Market participants are of the view (after strong U.S. jobs
data on Friday) that the worries about the global economy are
overdone but then this weekend we saw some disappointment in the
China exports," said Emile Cardon, a strategist at Rabobank in
the Netherlands.
MSCI's all-country world index fell 0.8
percent, while European shares closed down 1.1
percent. Shares in Portugal, where an agreement between leftist
parties to work together to form a government unnerved
investors, led the European market lower.
Brent crude for December delivery fell 23 cents to
settle at $47.19 a barrel, while December U.S. crude fell
42 cents to settle at $43.87 after falling nearly 5 percent last
week.
Investors took profits on the greenback's surge last week,
causing the dollar to fall against major currencies.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of major currencies, fell 0.2 percent on Monday
to 98.962.
Gold edged up modestly, snapping an eight-day losing streak
as the dollar retreated. Spot gold was up 0.2 percent at
$1,090.20 an ounce.
U.S. Treasuries prices dipped, with two-year yields hovering
at their highest in 5-1/2 years, as expectations of a December
rate hike increased.
Benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes were down
3/32 in price with a yield of 2.322 percent, up 1 basis point
from late on Friday. The two-year Treasuries yield
was little changed at 0.886 percent.
"People are really buying into the December rate-hike
story," said Gennadiy Goldberg, interest rates strategist at TD
Securities in New York.
